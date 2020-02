SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) - A South Hadley man's life was saved by a heart transplant and now he is giving back to his donor's family.

For 10 years, Robert O'Connor's heart condition, Cardiomyopathy, was controlled by medication. Then one day, he found himself being flown from Baystate Medical Center to Tufts Medical Center in Boston fighting for his life.