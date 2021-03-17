Both lanes of South Loop 335 and Farmers shut down due to crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reports both lanes of South Loop 335 and Farmers are shut down due to a crash.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
