Borger woman sentenced to 17 years for death of newborn

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Borger woman is sentenced to 17 years for Manslaughter.

Yesterday, Brissa Anaya Villa, 22, pleaded guilty to Manslaughter.

This stems from the death of her newborn child on October 29, 2017.

Police said Villa reported she did not know she was pregnant and that the baby was not born alive.

"The indicators were there that the child was in fact born alive and had taken a breath. At least one," said Capt. Brandon Strope, Assistant Chief at Borger Police Department back in Nov. 2017.

New information led detectives to search her cell phone, which Strope said provided more evidence proving Villa did know she was pregnant.

Villa faces possible deportation upon the completion of her sentence.