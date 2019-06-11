Borger Police responding to barricaded subject
BORGER,Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Borger Police and emergency services have responded to the 900 block of Coble on a report of a barricaded subject.
The situation is believed to be contained to a specific address and at this time there is no immediate threat to the neighborhood.
Borger Police will update as the situation progresses.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
