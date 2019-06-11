Borger Police responding to barricaded subject

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BORGER,Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Borger Police and emergency services have responded to the 900 block of Coble on a report of a barricaded subject.

The situation is believed to be contained to a specific address and at this time there is no immediate threat to the neighborhood.

Borger Police will update as the situation progresses.