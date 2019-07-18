Borger Police looking for aggravated robbery suspect

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Borger Police are looking for an aggravated robbery suspect after evading arrest and running from police.

Just before 10 a.m., Borger Police got information on an alleged aggravated robbery at an 8-liner style casino in Pampa. Police said they were told the suspects were known and driving a red vehicle.

BPD officers said they found the vehicle on Highway 152 and Florida at 10 a.m.

Officials told us the vehicle fled after an attempted traffic stop, and the chase ended on the 1100 block of Lindsey, where two men fled on foot.

Police said Autumn Combs stayed in the vehicle and was detained, and that another suspect, Jonathan Duran, walked back to officers and turned himself in. Duran has outstanding warrants for Aggravated Robbery and for Terroristic Threat to a Family Member from the Borger Police Department.

During a search of the vehicle, police said they found a stolen revolver from Pampa. They said drug paraphernalia and other items were also found d in the vehicle.

Officials said Combs is in custody on unrelated City of Borger warrants.

BPD is still looking for the third suspect, Gatlin Ray Taylor. If you have any information on his location, contact Borger Police.