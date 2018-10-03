Borger Police Arrest Dangerous Kansas Fugitive

Borger Police arrested Anastacio Noe Niavez on September 28 at the Walmart without incident.

Officials say Officers recognized Niavez from a B.O.L.O. from Kansas law enforcement.

After being taken into custody he became belligerent and Borger Police requested direct admittance to Hutchinson County jail.

Due to the violent nature of the felonies and his behavior, the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Department allowed Borger Police to bring him straight to their facility.

Niavez is charged with