Borger Police Arrest Alleged Drug Dealer

Borger Police arrested Gregorio Torres back on September 17 for misdemeanor narcotics and driving offenses.

Borger Police then used the original arrest to get a search warrant for a locked container in Torres possession. Borger Police found 1.5 ounces of meth in the locked container.

While this was being done, Torres bonded out on the original charges.

Borger Police got a new arrest warrant for Torres and charged him with Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, a first-degree felony.

Borger Police arrested Torres on September 19th.