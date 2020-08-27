Borger Police: 2 arrested after chase through Hutchinson, Carson Counties

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people are arrested after leading Borger Police and other agencies on a chase through Hutchinson and Carson Counties.

It happened around 12:30 p.m.

According to Borger Police, officers attempted to stop two suspects in a stolen pickup when the vehicle fled from the scene toward Pampa on Highway 152.

BPD said the chase went into Carson County, where the suspects led multiple agencies on a 30-minute pursuit.

Officials said part of the chase happened off of the highway in pastures south of Highway 152.

Jason Pierce and Lindsey Huval, both of Borger, were taken into custody.

Pierce was charged in Carson County with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance PG1, tampering with evidence, and criminal mischief.

Huval was charged in Carson County with tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

Borger Police said additional charged will be filed in Hutchinson County.

