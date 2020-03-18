Borger man dies in Ochiltree County crash

OCHILTREE COUNTY, Texas (KARM/KCIT) — One person is dead after a crash in Ochiltree County.

It happened around 5 a.m. today on SH-15, about a mile east of Waka.

According to DPS Troopers, Bryan Dingman, 25, of Borger, was driving at an unsafe speed for the conditions of the wet curved road.

DPS said he left the road, over-corrected, losing control of the vehicle, and into the ditch where he hit a utility pole.

Dingman died on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

