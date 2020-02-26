Border Patrol agents find heroin taped to woman’s body

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Sierra Blanca checkpoint arrested two people over the weekend after locating a large amount of heroin.

According to a release, Lizbeth Mendivil-Gonzalez and a Mexican national arrived at the Sierra Blanca checkpoint via a commercial bus, Saturday.

Agents say they later found five pounds of heroin strapped to the woman’s body.

Both Mendivil-Gonzalez and the other suspect were taken into the custody of the Drug Enforcement Administration.