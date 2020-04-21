Border commuters hot and cold over extension of travel restrictions

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Border Report) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is extending the essential travel restrictions at ports on entry along our border with Mexico and Canada.

The original restrictions were enacted on March 21 to stem the flow of the Coronavirus between countries.

Only U.S. citizens, legal residents and people with legitimate reasons to cross the border are being allowed to enter the United States. No travel or leisure visits are permitted.



Since essential travel restrictions were put in place, vehicle and pedestrian traffic is noticeable lower at ports of entry such as San Ysidro.

Mexico has a similar policy for people heading south of the border.

Due to the restrictions, both vehicle and pedestrian travel is noticeably lighter at places such as the San Ysidro Port of Entry, the busiest in the Western Hemisphere. Normally, car waits can take hours, now it’s a matter of minutes. Same for people crossing on foot.

These restrictions have been extended for another 30 days.

“That’s perfect for me, only essentials should be crossing,” said Axel Astorda, who lives in Tijuana, Mexico but works in San Diego. “To be honest, there’s no reason others should, they should stay home,”

Not everyone agrees with Astorda, including Kris Carel who often visits Mexico to buy medications.

“I think it’s uncalled for, it doesn’t matter much whether it’s required for 30 more days or not,” said Carel.

Commercial trucking has not been affected by essential travel restrictions as goods and materials continue to flow through the northern and southern U.S. borders.

It’s unclear if the restrictions will be lifted at the end of this new 30-day period. These restrictions don’t apply to goods and materials imported from both Canada and Mexico.

