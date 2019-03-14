#Boone283 Fire: 50% Contained
MIAMI, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - UPDATE 8:54 P.M.:
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is 50% contained. They said an updated acreage count will be released tomorrow morning.
ORIGINAL:
Texas Wildfire Incident Response System is reporting at the Boone 283 wildfire is active in Roberts County.
The fire is reportedly 4,500 acres burned and is 0-percent contained.
National Weather Service in Amarillo is reporting the fire is north of Miami and highway 60 as it continues to grow.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
