Boone283 Fire: 50% Contained

MIAMI, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - UPDATE 8:54 P.M.:

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is 50% contained. They said an updated acreage count will be released tomorrow morning.

ORIGINAL:

Texas Wildfire Incident Response System is reporting at the Boone 283 wildfire is active in Roberts County.

The fire is reportedly 4,500 acres burned and is 0-percent contained.

National Weather Service in Amarillo is reporting the fire is north of Miami and highway 60 as it continues to grow.

