Bonham Middle School student looks to win regional Spelling Bee competition while writing her 6th book

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — At the young age of 13, Bakhtawar Parvez has an undeniable love for the language arts.

The Bonham Middle School student was crowned Potter County’s Spelling Bee champ out of dozens of students at this year’s competition.

Her father, Muhammed Nazim, said Bakhtawar’s passion and determination are hereditary.

“I think it’s the passion she has, and it’s also in our genes,” Nazim explained.

But “studying” in the Parvez household also requires hard work an is no easy task. In fact, Bakhtawar’s study sessions require early weekend mornings and a lot of focus.

“During the weekends we spend like five hours,” Bakhtawar said.

For the upcoming regional competition in March, Bakhtawar says she’s basically sticking to her usual game plan.

“Pretty much the same thing I did before, but a little more hardcore.”

Aside from being a two-time local Spelling Bee champ, Bakhtawar is also an accomplished author. She’s published five books and is currently working on her sixth one.

“My latest book that I’m writing right now is called Fire Spirits,” Bakhtawar explained.

Bakhtawar said she already has her eyes on a career in the medical field, particularly as a neurosurgeon.

“I’m fascinated with the brain and it’s a major organ and it tells us what to do and it helps me learn,” she added.

Bakhtawar will compete in the regional round of the Spelling Bee competition on March 21.

