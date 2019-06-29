Bomb City Bombshells Roller Derby Bout

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Bomb City Bombshells Roller Derby are going head-to-head against the Roswell Supernovas on Saturday, June 29.

The bout will also include fundraising for the Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition.

This is the second roller derby bout presented by the BCB but the first official Versus Bombshell bout.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets ate $12 at the door. The event is happening at the Rex Baxter building located at 3401 SE 10th Ave.