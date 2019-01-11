Boeing And NASA Are Making Airplanes Faster

Hey, frequent flyers.

Boeing and NASA soaring to new heights with wings which could help you get to your destination faster.

Boeing revealing their newest transonic truss-braced wing.

It's a design they are working on with NASA.

The wings look similar to what you see on normal planes, but, they have a support underneath.

The support increasing the plane's aerodynamics, allowing it to fly at speeds over 600 miles-per-hour.

Most commercial airplanes reach speeds between 460 to 570 miles-per-hour.

This new development could also reduce fuel burn by up to 60-percent.

The wings are still in the conceptual phase, but, keep your eyes on the skies.