Bodycam footage shows first responders rescue children from submerged vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City police released body camera footage of the harrowing moments when police officers and firefighters rescued two children from a vehicle submerged in the Jordan River after a crash.

One of the two children, identified by family as 15-year-old Justin Bates succumbed to his injuries Monday while the other, a 2-year-old, remains in critical condition.

Caution: Video contains explicit language

The incident happened when police said a 20-year-old female driver of a 2007 Dodge Caliber, with four children in the car, was traveling west on Indiana Avenue and made a sharp turn which caused her to lose control, roll the vehicle, and crash into the Jordan River.

Police said the woman and two passengers, ages 16 and 17, were able to get out of the vehicle but the 15-year-old and 2-year-old were trapped inside the car while it was fully submerged.

Police and firefighters arrived on the scene and were able to get the children out of the vehicle before they were rushed to the hospital.