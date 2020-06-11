BODYCAM FOOTAGE: Good Samaritans help East Texas family from vehicle before catching fire

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man is thankful for good Samaritans who helped get his granddaughter, wife, and dog to safety after their vehicle went up in flames.

On Friday, a concerned driver saw flames coming from underneath his Dodge truck while pulling an ATV on a trailer when he pulled off Loop 287 near the U.S. 59 north exit to Nacogdoches.

With the help of good Samaritans, David Kiker, the driver, managed to get his granddaughter, wife, and poodle to safety before flames overtook the truck.

After arriving on the scene, officers and good Samaritans were seen helping get Kiker’s trailer and ATV away from the flames.

Lufkin Fire arrived shortly after and was able to extinguish the blaze.

The truck was a complete loss but no one was reported hurt. Kiker believes the first was caused by a faulty fuel pump.