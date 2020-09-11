Body found in northeast Randall County; sheriff’s office investigating

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the northeast part of the county.
The sheriff’s office said the man was found by a road.
The county’s Criminal Investigation Division and CSI are investigating.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
