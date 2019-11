COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed an investigation into a body found in Collingsworth County.

On Friday, the Collingsworth Sheriff’s Department requested the Texas Rangers to investigate a body found in a rural area in the county.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.

No further information has been provided yet, but we will keep you updated as we learn more.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: