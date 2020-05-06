Body found at Lake Meredith during search for missing man, officials say

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A body has been found during the search for a missing man at Lake Meredith.

According to the Lake Meredith officials, the body was found on Tuesday, May 5 and recovered on Wednesday, May 6.

Officials told us the body is being sent to Lubbock for an autopsy and positive identification.

Lake Meredith officials said the body was found about 1,000 feet from where the boat belonging to missing hunter, Ryan Kennedy, was found and recovered.

On Friday, May 1, Lake Meredith staff said they found and recovered a backpack and rifle adjacent to where the boat was found. The backpack and rifle were confirmed as belonging to Kennedy.

“While it was a team effort to locate and recover the boat, belongings and body, it was through sheer determination and unwillingness to give up by one of Lake Meredith’s team members that this search is potentially coming to a close,” said Lake Meredith National Recreation Area Superintendent, Eric Smith.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

