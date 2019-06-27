Body Camera Shows “Bride’s” DUI Arrest

Live Now
Arizona woman claimed she was on her way to her wedding during sobriety check, but that turned out to be a lie.

by: Nicole Zymek

(KPNX/NBC News)  Newly released police body camera footage shows an Arizona woman’s unique attempt to avoid a DUI arrest.

Amber Young was questioned by police in Marana, Arizona last March after she was involved in a three car crash.

In the video, Young, wearing a white dress, tells the officers “I just want to get to my wedding.”

Young tells officers she hadn’t been drinking, and was simply nervous about her “big day.”

After failing a field sobriety test, she was handcuffed, arrested, and later charged with “extreme DUI.”

Investigators later learned that she was not on the way to a wedding.

