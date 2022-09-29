AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Bob Mills Furniture recently announced that it will donate a number of mattresses to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch as part of the company’s “Friends and Family” event.

According to a news release from the company, Bob Mills Furniture will donate $10,000 in mattresses to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch. This is a part of the company’s “Friends and Family” event, which runs through Sunday, giving customers the chance to participate in festivities within the Amarillo store, located at 6050 I-40 Frontage Road.

“For the past 20 years that we’ve been in Amarillo, we’ve seen how much Cal Farleys has positively impacted our youth and our community,” Bob Mills, the president of Bob Mills Furniture, said in the release. “One of our core values at Bob Mills is to treat everyone like family, and I believe the Boys Ranch exemplifies this same value. So, it’s my pleasure to help them during our Friends and Family event and recognize their outstanding service in Amarillo.”

According to the release, Bob Mills Furniture has been in business for more than 50 years and started in Oklahoma City. The company has stores in locations like Amarillo, Lubbock, Odessa, Fort Worth and Tulsa, Okla. For more information, visit the company’s website.