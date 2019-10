(CNN) — If you have any Blue Bell ice cream in the fridge, check the production date before you eat it.

The company is recalling its “Butter Crunch” ice cream made in a plant in Sylacauga, Alabama on August 26th.

The FDA website says pieces of a broken plastic may have ended up in the product.

And as a result, Blue Bell is voluntarily recalling all the ice cream made there that day.

The recall involves half-gallon packages, with the production code 08-26-21-222.