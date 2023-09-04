Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s across the High Plains. Forecasted afternoon temps will range between 94 to 105 degrees. Winds will continue to increase meaning our fuels are going to dry up even more and fire weather will be present. Critical fire danger across the High Plains today as a Fire Weather Warning will go into effect at 1 through 9 p.m. As we transition into the fall season, expect to see more dry conditions meaning fire concerns will be ongoing. A weak front will swing through tomorrow, dropping temps into the 90s. Temps will still be above normal but at least fewer 100s. A hot and breezy environment will return Thursday through the weekend. Some models and outlooks brining in a change in our weather pattern for next week. More details as we get closer to those days.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas