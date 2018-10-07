Black Mold Found in Unoccupied WT Dorm Room, Officials say

Black mold is found in an unoccupied dorm room at West Texas A&M University.

According to WT officials, before move-in day several rooms in Jarrett Hall were closed due to reroofing.

The university said they hoped they could limit the disruption to just the rooms impacted by roof leaks. However, they said after reassessing the progress on the roof, recent rainfall since move-in day, and the needs of contractors, all students currently living in Jarrett Hall would need to be relocated until further notice.

Officials said as a precautionary measure, SSC has been continuously testing moisture levels throughout the building since prior to opening, and air and physical mold quality tests were conducted by a mold assessment professional.

The university said while all other tests have returned results within normal ranges of a residential living space, the most recent testing confirmed the presence of black mold in one unoccupied room in Jarrett Hall.

The decision to relocate students was made out of caution to prevent exposure to any health risks.

The university said they are working with impacted students to transition out of Jarrett Hall and into their temporary residence hall and will help move them back in once work is complete.

University officials told us there is currently not a timeline of completion for the project.