Bison charges 9-year-old girl in Yellowstone

Yellowstone National Park officials report a 9-year-old Florida girl was injured by a bull bison caught on camera Monday.

A scary moment caught on camera in Yellowstone National Park when a bison tosses a 9-year-old Florida girl into the air.

You can see in the video, shot Monday, people nearby the seemingly calm bison.

Before is suddenly charges knocking the girl off her feet and into the air.

Park officials say the girl is ok.

She was assessed by emergency medical staff and later released from the Old Faithful Clinic.

No citations have been issued. The incident is still under investigation.

Park rangers say this incident is an important reminder that wildlife is wild.

They say when an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space.

Stay 25 yards away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.