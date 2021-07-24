Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center hosts Interfaith Day of Prayer to honor losses suffered during COVID-19 pandemic.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center hosted an Interfaith Day of Prayer and remembrance to honor the losses people have suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Event organizers said whether someone was lost to the virus, or lost someone during the pandemic, loss of life is not the only loss grieving society. Many people are grieving the loss of a job and income, a sense of safety, social connection, daily routines, plans and hopes for the future and even joyful events such as weddings, graduations, and other celebrations.

The retreat center said the day of prayer is open to anyone of any faith. There were five prayer services held this afternoon, with multiple pastors from various Amarillo churches. An art therapist was on hand to assist people with small take home projects, as well as visiting and sharing with others who have suffered similar losses.

