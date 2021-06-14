Birthday Card Request for Woman’s 90th Birthday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Steve Myers is a former journalist and well-known in the community. So when he requested birthday cards for his mother, we knew this needed to be a story we shared with others.

Mary Beth Myers is an Oklahoma native who is now in Ada where she has been a member of hte First United Methodist Church for more than 50 years.

She’s been the head of the family for many years now, and a kind soul to all who meet her.

If you’d like to send a birthday card they need to be in the mail before July 18th.

You can mail birthday cards to:

Mary Beth Myers

P.O.Box 52453

Amarillo TX 79159-2453

