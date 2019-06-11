Binge drinking and opioids

A new study suggests opioid abuse and binge drinking often go hand in hand.

Researchers from the CDC studied three years of national data for drug use.

They found people binge drank were nearly twice as likely to misuse prescription opioids than non-drinkers.

The majority of those who engaged in the two behaviors were over 26 and had lower education and income levels.

Binge drinking is considered to be four or more drinks for women or five or more drinks for men on one occasion.

According to the CDC over 4-million Americans abused opioids between 2012 and 2014.

The data came from the national survey on drug use and health from the years 2012, 2013, and 2014.