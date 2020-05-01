Billy Ivy, Jr. back in Potter County jail after serving time for federal weapons charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Billy Ivy, Jr. is back in Potter County after serving time for federal weapons charges.

Ivy was scheduled to be released from federal custody today and was booked into the Potter County jail.

In Potter County, he is facing charges including arson and murder for remuneration in a murder for hire plot. He is also facing charges in Randall County.

Ivy has been named as a person of interest by FBI agents during testimony to a 2016 disappearance of one woman and the 2016 murder of another woman and her unborn child.

Ivy is facing six charges of Attempted Capital Murder for Remuneration, two counts in Randall County and four counts in Potter County. He is also facing charges of arson.

