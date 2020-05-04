Breaking News
Billy Ivy, Jr. arrested in the murders of Charlesetta Telford, Nicole Moore, APD says

Billy Ivy, Jr. arrested in the murders of Charlesetta Telford, Nicole Moore, APD says

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Billy Ivy, Jr. has been arrested on two capital murder charges.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, Ivy has been arrested on the charge of Capital Murder by Remuneration in the shooting death of Charlesetta Telford and her unborn child.

He was also arrested on the charge of Capital Murder by Terror/Threat or Other Felony for the murder of Nicole Moore.

Ivy was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for both charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss