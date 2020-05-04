Billy Ivy, Jr. arrested in the murders of Charlesetta Telford, Nicole Moore, APD says

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Billy Ivy, Jr. has been arrested on two capital murder charges.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, Ivy has been arrested on the charge of Capital Murder by Remuneration in the shooting death of Charlesetta Telford and her unborn child.

He was also arrested on the charge of Capital Murder by Terror/Threat or Other Felony for the murder of Nicole Moore.

Ivy was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for both charges.

