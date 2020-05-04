AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Billy Ivy, Jr. has been arrested on two capital murder charges.
According to the Amarillo Police Department, Ivy has been arrested on the charge of Capital Murder by Remuneration in the shooting death of Charlesetta Telford and her unborn child.
He was also arrested on the charge of Capital Murder by Terror/Threat or Other Felony for the murder of Nicole Moore.
Ivy was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for both charges.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Senate back in session while some question if it’s too early
- Midwest lawmakers: Biofuel producers need relief aid
- Lawmakers, experts want more mental health services available to healthcare workers
- Billy Ivy, Jr. arrested in the murders of Charlesetta Telford, Nicole Moore, APD says
- Girl Scouts Women of Distinction Event will continue as planned