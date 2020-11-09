Bikers ride for Harley-Davidson Veteran’s Day parade

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Saturday morning more than two hundred bikes rode from Fayetteville to Rogers as part of the annual Veterans parade for Pig Trail Harley-Davidson.
Director David Patterson says this year they had 100 more bikers than last year.
“We’re here to celebrate the individuals who served in our military, both men and women, so we’re here to ride for them to let them know we’re here for them,” Patterson said.
It cost bikers five dollars to participate and all of the fund went towards the Northwest Arkansas Veterans Treatment court mentor program.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo is among the least physically active large U.S. cities
- Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter, narrates audiobook empowering “Hair Love” story
- Chris Stapleton to perform at CMA Awards
- CBS announces 2020 holiday special schedule
- ‘Nice final day’: ‘Jeopardy!’ producer describes Alex Trebek’s last day and final show taping