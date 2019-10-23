‘Big Fun in D1’ 4-H Roundup

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — District 1 4-H is made up of more than 3,000 4-H members from the 22 counties of the Texas Panhandle.

Those members are all coming together next week for “Big Fun in D1 Roundup,” where youth showcase their knowledge and skills by competing in contests that pertain to their 4-H projects.

Youth will compete in Food Challenge, Food Show, Livestock Quiz bowl, Horse Quiz bowl, and Family and Community Health Quiz bowl. They have all qualified at their county level in order to compete at the district level.

It’s all happening on October 29 and October 30 the Tri-State Fair Grounds.