Big Brothers, Big Sisters providing more than just a mentorship program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -

Brad Griffin has been 6-year-old Gavin Reasonover's big brother since January of this year, and has long wanted to be a part of the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle.

"This kinda helps fill the gaps when maybe a family like Gavin's has more females, really strong females, but not a lot of male role models. So it gives me the opportunity to help him a little bit and be a good example for him,” Brad explained.

He takes Gavin to the movies, the symphony, and one night, even got to help Gavin throw out the first pitch at the Sod Poodles game.

Brad is also Gavin’s his soccer coach, and can’t wait to see what’s next for the little athlete. "It's really fun to see him. Basketball is next, if he can put up with me,” Griffin laughed. “ I’m going to coach his basketball team next. It's a lot of fun...I think I get more fun from doing it than he does playing.”

Brad says he also learns a lot from Gavin. When they were stuck in traffic on the way to a Harlem Globetrotters game, Brad says Gavin was the one to tell him to be patient when he could tell Brad was getting frustrated.

"If anyone was to ask me, I would again say, and I don't say this artificially, I think I get more out of this than he does," Brad added.

If you would like to apply to be a Big Brother or Big Sister, you can get more information here.