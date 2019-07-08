Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle in need of volunteers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle is experiencing a shortage of volunteers.

Their Monday Match Day was canceled because of the shortage. It was originally supposed to be a day where a Little, usually a kid between ages 10 through 14, is paired with their Big, a mentor and positive figure in the child’s life. So far, 20 Littles remain unpaired.

Big Brothers Big Sisters said there is always room for volunteers.

The requirements are not hard to be a Big. All you need is to be over 18 years of age and have a clear background. Once you are approved to be a Big all that is asked is that you dedicate your time.

For some kids, having a mentor in the program can make a huge difference in their lives.

“You’re volunteering to help a child but from what the bigs tell us they get more out of the relationship than the kids do sometimes. So it ends up being a win-win for the kid and the big as well because you know what that kid can change your life as well as you change theirs,” Lori Crofford, Resource Development Director said.

Many of the kids in the program need someone to speak to outside of their family unit.

Bigs and Littles are paired by using software designed for making the perfect match. Program specialists also help in assisting to pair up a child with their Big, but more volunteers are needed in order to do so.

Big Brother Big Sisters ask that people consider the school year coming up and think about dedicating time, even if it is just eating lunch with their Little.

There is no cut-off age to be a Big and even after the year is done you can still stay in touch with your little.

For more on how to volunteer, click here.