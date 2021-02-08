Big 12 Conference announces Saturday’s Texas Tech, Baylor men’s basketball game postponed

Irving, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Big 12 Conference and Texas Tech Athletics:

In accordance with Big 12 Conference men’s basketball interruption guidelines, three additional Baylor games have been postponed. The contests include BU’s home games against Texas Tech on Saturday and West Virginia (February 18) as well as a road game at WVU (February 15). The Conference will work with the institutions to reschedule.

The No. 7-ranked Red Raiders will play No. 14 WVU at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the United Supermarkets Arena before playing back-to-back games against TCU next week. Tech and TCU will play in Fort Worth on Monday, Feb. 15 before meeting up again in Lubbock on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

