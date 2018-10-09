Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle

A bicyclist who was hospitalized last week after being hit by a vehicle has died.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, Leonard Mark Moxom, 58, of Amarillo, died from injuries sustained in the accident.

It happened on the evening of Oct. 5 on the 5000 block of South Coulter.

APD said Moxom was exiting a private drive on a bicycle going east when he pulled in front of a 27-year-old woman driving south on Coulter.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.