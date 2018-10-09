Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A bicyclist who was hospitalized last week after being hit by a vehicle has died.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, Leonard Mark Moxom, 58, of Amarillo, died from injuries sustained in the accident.

RELATED: APD: Bicyclist Hospitalized with Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit by Vehicle

It happened on the evening of Oct. 5 on the 5000 block of South Coulter.

APD said Moxom was exiting a private drive on a bicycle going east when he pulled in front of a 27-year-old woman driving south on Coulter.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss