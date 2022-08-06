AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday, officials from BHE Ent. announced the “4th Annual Back to School Barrio Bash Horseshoe Tournament & School supply drive”. The event is from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on August 7 at El Alamo Park.

According to a BHE Ent. flyer, the community is welcome to attend. Kids have a chance at backpacks and school supplies that get donated at El Alamo park until they run out.

Officials said all proceeds from the horseshoe tournament will go directly to the Wesley Community Center. According to BHE Ent. it will cost $20 per team to participate in the Horshoe Tournament.

BHE Ent. said the event will include; free burgers, hot dogs, face paintings, jump houses, kids games, and free haircuts. Officials also added that live music is provided by Los Moonlighting DJs.

BHE Ent. said if you want to donate or become a sponsor, contact Jeff Renteria at 806-220-5704 or Donold Teague at 806-557-8357.