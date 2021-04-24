Better Business Bureau held cost-free, touch-free ‘Secure Your ID Day’ ID protection event in Amarillo today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Securing your identity is one of the most important things you can do in the digital age, and Better Business Bureau Amarillo’s “Secure Your ID Day” helped area citizens do just that.

The event was held this afternoon in the Med Center parking lot, located at 3501 Soncy in Amarillo. It was hosted by Document Shredding and Storage, Pat Davis Properties and the Amarillo Police Department.

DSS General Manager James Elkins said the event helps keep your ID safe and is environmentally friendly.

“Identity theft is one of the leading crimes in the nation right now,” Elkins said. “So anything with sensitive information, your name, social security number, address, you want to shred it securely. We shred all paper and then it goes to a recycler, so we are also helping the environment.”

BBB officials said the free event was touch-free as participants stayed in their car, drove up, dropped off their shredder ready items, and drove off.