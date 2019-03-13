Beto O’Rourke is running for President in 2020, KTSM confirms

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2019, file photo Beto O’Rourke tells reporters he plans to make a decision soon on whether to get in the race for president in Madison, Wis. O’Rourke says he has made up his mind about a 2020 presidential run and will announce his intentions “soon.” (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beto O’Rourke is running for President of the United States.

The former El Paso Congressman will make the announcement on Thursday morning, but he confirmed via text to KTSM Wednesday afternoon that he is seeking the Democratic nomination.

Speculation on whether he would run for president has been discussed since his Senate loss to Ted Cruz in November. An appearance with Oprah and a February showdown in El Paso with President Donald Trump only added to the discussion.

The field of Democratic candidates already includes Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Julian Castro, among others. Former Vice President Joe Biden is also expected to announce his intentions soon.

In a Vanity Fair article that came out on Wednesday, O’Rourke said “You can probably tell that I want to run. I do. I think I’d be good at it.”

The article highlights the struggle O’Rourke had in making a decision based on his feelings and the hesitations of his family.