Best Buy to close stores on Thanksgiving

(WIVB) — Best Buy is closing its stores on Thanksgiving, but shoppers will still be able to order items online.
The retailer says it is working to offer more convenient pickup options and start offering some seasonal deals earlier in the year.
The latter is being done so that customers can purchase holiday gifts earlier.
This past Monday, Target announced that it would also be closing its stores on Thanksgiving, saying “this isn’t a year for crowds.”
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- LIVE: President Trump visits the Permian Basin
- WATCH NOW: Gohmert to isolate for next 10 days, still believes in personal freedom for wearing masks
- City of Amarillo’s COVID-19 update for July 29
- Minneapolis police identify ‘Umbrella Man’ who helped incite George Floyd riots, warrant says
- Lackawanna woman’s obituary shares hate for Tom Brady