Best Buy cut 5,000 jobs despite soaring sales during pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy said Thursday that it laid off 5,000 full-time store workers earlier this month, even as the company’s sales soared during the pandemic as homebound people bought laptops, TVs and other gadgets.
The company said it cut the jobs because more shoppers are choosing to buy online instead of coming inside its stores.
Best Buy said it will replace the 5,000 full-time employees with 2,000 part-time workers.
Best Buy’s workforce has shrunk in the last year after having to furlough workers when it closed stores during the pandemic.
It currently has more than 100,000 workers, down by 21,000, or 17%, from the year before.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Pedestrian hit, killed on US 87 after being struck by van
- LIVE: Biden, Harris mark 50 million COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S.
- WATCH: Large fire breaks out in Dallas area
- Gov. Abbott gives 2 reasons why ERCOT is responsible, not a scapegoat, for storm outages
- APH reports 42 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 80 recoveries in the Amarillo Area