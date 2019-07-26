Best Bug sprays

Most experts say Deet is more helpful than harmful since it can protect against ticks and mosquitoes which carry disease.

The CDC wants you to use long-lasting protection with one of three active ingredients. Most effective in this order: Deet, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

The American Academy of Pediatrics advises refraining from using repellants on infants younger than two months and not letting kids under ten apply it themselves.

According to Dr. Helene Sheena with Kelsey-Sybold, adults should apply it to their own hands and then rub the repellent onto young children.

If you are going to be in an area where there may be a lot of mosquitos, have kids wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants too.

Dr. Helene Sheena says, “You wouldn’t have to spray under the t-shirt, you would just spray the shirt.”

Spraying this over clothes and onto exposed skin parts like hands and feet.

Dr. Helene Sheena says, “So, if you go with something 30%, it’s going to be effective for more hours as opposed to something that’s 10%.”

Bug spray with Deet should help protect you from both mosquitoes and ticks.

She says picaridin or this lemon eucalyptus are also recommended but not as effective.

She did not like wearable devices like these with ingredients like Citrinella.

And when applying sunscreen, she says apply the sunscreen first, then bug spray.

You’ll need to reapply the sunscreen more frequently than the repellant.

Experts say to make sure kids bathe with soap as soon as they get home to wash the spray off of their skin.