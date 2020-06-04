Bell 360 Invictus to be built at Amarillo facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A new aircraft prototype is going to be built at Bell Helicopter’s Amarillo facility.

Building of the Bell 360 Invictus demonstrator will start later this year, that according to a company spokesperson.

The prototype submission as part of the U.S. Army’s future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft program

The first flight is scheduled to be in late 2022.

