Bell 360 Invictus to be built at Amarillo facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A new aircraft prototype is going to be built at Bell Helicopter’s Amarillo facility.
Building of the Bell 360 Invictus demonstrator will start later this year, that according to a company spokesperson.
The prototype submission as part of the U.S. Army’s future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft program
The first flight is scheduled to be in late 2022.
