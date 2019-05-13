Being too handsome can hurt your career
For a man, can being an office "hottie" or " handsome hunk"... Take a chunk... Out of getting ahead in your career?
A new study says it could be a danger to your ambitions.
Researchers at the University College London's School of Management and the University of Maryland say a man's good looks could affect his success.
Four experiments in offices showed that handsome men are seen as a threat by their male bosses, and were less likely to be given promotions.
When men hired other men to work with them, attractiveness was factored into the hiring decisions but a woman's attractiveness did not keep her from advancing.
The study says companies should use neutral, outside recruitment firms to get the best workers.
