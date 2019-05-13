News

Being too handsome can hurt your career

By:

Posted: May 13, 2019 09:00 AM CDT

Updated: May 13, 2019 09:00 AM CDT

For a man, can being an office "hottie" or " handsome hunk"... Take a chunk... Out of getting ahead in your career?

A new study says it could be a danger to your ambitions.

Researchers at the University College London's School of Management and the University of Maryland say a man's good looks could affect his success.

Four experiments in offices showed that handsome men are seen as a threat by their male bosses, and were less likely to be given promotions.

When men hired other men to work with them, attractiveness was factored into the hiring decisions but a woman's attractiveness did not keep her from advancing. 

The study says companies should use neutral, outside recruitment firms to get the best workers. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News