Behold the ‘Will-hay Nelson’, a Virginia farm’s creation to honor the Texas legend

ROANOKE, Va. (CNN) — A Virginia farm is getting global recognition for their creations out of bales of hay. This year’s masterpiece has a certain Texas flair.

“A newspaper in New Zealand did a story about it, so it’s all over the world,” creator and farm owner Beth Bay said.

Bay is paying homage to legendary musician Willie Nelson with the “Will-hay Nelson” sculpture this year.

Nelson’s hair is the bale wrap that comes off the hay. His arms and nose are made out of chicken wire.

Bay said she started making hay bale creations for a contest. She says she keeps making the sculptures now because the community loves them so much.

Bay is even filming a music video this weekend to help highlight her love of Nelson.

“I really want to meet Willie. So, Willie, man, if you want to come sing with us, we’re going to be playing for you on Sunday,” Bay said.

The farm’s hay art started about eight years ago.

In years past, Bay has made the “Wizard of Oz”, a drummer bear, cow, elephant, a Hokie bird (the Virginia Tech mascot), and ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’.