Beer Recipe Design class offers opportunity to learn about brewing process

Pondaseta Brewing is one of several craft breweries in the high plains but recently it served as a classroom.

“I really like the process and I like the science behind the beer and I like to convey that,” Dr. Brain Schneider, Beer Recipe Design Course Instructor.

As part of West Texas A&M’s extended studies program, Schneider along with WT biochemistry professor Dr. Nick Flynn, taught a beer recipe design course to those wanting to learn more about the brewing process.

“I want people to realize that there’s more to it than that, it’s more of an art. We really just want them to get a better feel to go about brewing and have more fun with it. Instead of just being stuck following a particular recipe, to be more flexible in that. Understand what they’re doing, what the different ingredients do and just have a more fulfilling brewing experience,” said Schneider.

There was enough material to fill your glass.

“We went over different kinds of ways to brew a beer. We talked about that there’s many different styles of beer so we kind of talked about what goes into those specific styles, resources they can use to look up those styles. We talked about the different ingredients and how those affect the final beer. Talked about how the process affects the final flavor and quality of the beer,” said Schneider.

Schneider says he hopes the students took away the enthusiasm he has for the brewing process and instill it on the high plains.

“We’re trying to bring beer culture that’s present in other places, to Amarillo,” said Schneider.