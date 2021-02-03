Beef Loving Texans: Air Fryer Za’atar Beef Bites with Tahini Sauce

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you’ve purchased an air fryer and looking for easy recipes to try, this is one for you done by Beef Loving Texans Spokesperson and Registered Dietitian Jennifer Leheska.

Ingredients

1 lb. Top Sirloin steak, cut into 1 ½ in. cubes

1 tsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. Za’atar seasoning

¼ tsp. Kosher salt

¼ cup Tahini

¼ cup hot/warm water

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 garlic clove

Sea salt to taste

Optional ingredients

Smoked Paprika to taste

Brown rice

Red peppers

Red onions

Cucumbers

Mixed greens

Preparation

1. Preheat the air fryer to 400°F according to the manufacturer’s instructions

2. Cut steak into 1 ½ in. cubes. In a mixing bowl, coat steak cubes with olive oil, Za’atar seasoning and salt, being sure to get seasoning on all sides of the meat. Cook beef cubes in an air fryer for 10 minutes, flipping meat halfway through cook-time.

3. Meanwhile, mix Tahini, warm water, garlic, lemon juice and salt in a food processor, blender or mixing bowl.

4. Drizzle tahini sauce over beef bites and use extra sauce on the side as desired. Serve with brown rice or a whole grain pita, mixed greens, diced cucumbers, red peppers, and onions.

