MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Bee County Sheriff’s deputy was terminated from her position after the sheriff learned of an altercation in McAllen that ended with her arrest in Mission.

Gyselle Alvarado was terminated from her position as a sheriff’s deputy after shooting at a vehicle multiple times, authorities say.

“This was an unfortunate incident, and we are glad no one was injured,” said Alden E. Southmayd III, the Bee County Sheriff. “We do not tolerate this kind of behavior, which is why she was terminated upon us learning of her arrest.”

The sheriff confirmed that the weapon she used was her duty-issued weapon.

Alvarado started with the Bee County Sheriff’s Office in October 2020 right out of the academy but had been on workman’s comp since Aug. 22 due to a knee injury that required surgery.

She had been in the Rio Grande Valley after the surgery to get her physical therapy done.

Alvarado was to return to work Monday but was in jail.