MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Bee County sheriff’s deputy was arraigned at the Mission Municipal Court on Tuesday after she allegedly fired a gun at a car full of people.

Gyselle Alvarado was arraigned on four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres, Alvarado was at a McAllen bar with two friends when they got into a disturbance with another group.

As the group was leaving, Alvarado and her friends followed them.

Someone in Alvarado’s group began shooting at the Jeep the first group was in, according to Torres.

Both groups ended up driving into Mission when Alvarado fired three shots at the Jeep, striking the vehicle.

Mission police pulled the vehicle over and the three people were arrested. Alvarado was later identified as one of the shooters, Torres added.

No injuries were reported on the four people inside the Jeep.

Alvarado’s bond is set at $10,000 for each count of aggravated assault.

The second-degree felony carries a punishment of up to 20 years in the Department of Corrections.